Friday, November 6, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto’s goose is now cooked after embattled lawyer Paul Gicheru, who surrendered himself to the International Criminal Court after tampering with witnesses in the DP’s ICC case, said President Uhuru Kenyatta permitted him to hand himself over to The Hague-based court.

Through his lawyer, John Khaminwa, Gicheru stated that the Government was fully aware that he left for The Hague.

He noted he wrote to the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua before he left for the ICC.

Khaminwa stated that Gicheru had contacted him on Thursday indicating that he got permission and used it to process visa application at the Netherlands Embassy for both him and his wife.

“I was not arrested in London or anywhere.”

“I voluntarily purchased a ticket for myself and my wife to travel to Amsterdam.”

“I got permission from the Head of Civil Service to travel out of the country and sort out a personal issue,” Khaminwa, Gicheru’s lawyer quoted him.

Gicheru, who is the chairman of the Export Processing Zones Authority, could not have left the country without seeking permission following a ban on international travel for all state officers.

Yesterday, the lawyer appeared before a Dutch Magistrate Court for processing.

He is expected to formally appear before the pretrial chamber today at 7 pm Kenyan time.

It is said that Gicheru has a lot of dirt on Ruto which he wants to spill at ICC

ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda welcomed Gicheru’s surrender and his transfer to the custody of the International Criminal Court as he vowed to reopen the Kenyan case.

