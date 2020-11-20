Friday, November 20, 2020 – Dagoretti South MP, John Kiarie, has petitioned Parliament to secure retirement benefits of the holders of the Office of the Auditor-General.

This comes months after former Auditor-General, Edward Ouko, revealed that the President Uhuru Kenyatta-led Government withdrew his security and benefits which were due to him when he left office in August 2019.

During his tenure as Auditor General, Ouko upset the Executive for exposing looting and wastage of public funds, with President Uhuru Kenyatta at one time publicly telling him off during an anti-corruption conference at State House over the Eurobond saga.

The Office of the Auditor-General is mandated to audit accounts of National and County governments, courts, Commissions and independent offices, Parliament, Political Parties and accounts of entities as required by law, and submit reports to Parliament.

In his petition, which was transmitted to the Constitutional Implementation Oversight Committee, the MP, who is popularly known as KJ, said the Committee should enquire into the matter with a view of recommending a retirement package befitting the stature and risk of the Office holder.

