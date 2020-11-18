Wednesday, November 18, 2020 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has sent a message to State House operatives, who have formed a habit of flying two drones over his Karen house to spy on him.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the former Majority Leader in the Senate pleaded with the operatives to share with him aerial photos of his home and also urged them to join him for a cup of tea at his house.

“To the person who has been sending drones to hover over my house I have two requests. 1. Please share the beautiful aerial photos. 2. Come home through the main gate for a cup of tea but make sure you carry your mask. Thank you and God bless,” Murkomen said in a Tweet.

Murkomen is convinced that the drones are being operated by government operatives since it is illegal for a civilian to operate a drone without the authorization of the government in Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST