Wednesday, November 25, 2020 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has said President Uhuru Kenyatta is solidly behind the attempt by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to reopen the 2007 -08 post-election violence cases.

On Monday, DCI boss George Kinoti met victims of PEV, who had flocked DCI headquarters on Kiambu Road to record statements.

He vowed to hunt all the perpetrators of the violence, particularly the Kiambaa Church Massacre, which had links to criminal gangs associated with Deputy President William Ruto.

But speaking on Tuesday, Murkomen, who is a close ally of Ruto asked why the head of state has allowed Kinoti to reopen PEV cases.

Murkomen recalled that Uhuru had told the International Criminal Court (ICC) during his prosecution that his administration had started a reconciliation process.

“The President came to Parliament and announced that there was a Sh10 billion that has been put in place to ensure that all the TJRC-related issues are settled. Now we want to know the truth. Did President Uhuru Kenyatta lie to the ICC, did he lie to Parliament?” he posed.

Uhuru and Ruto were charged together at The Hague after the bloodbath that followed the controversial 2007 General Election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST