Wednesday, November 4, 2020 – A Nairobi-based businessman and politician allied to Deputy President Willia Ruto was over the weekend allegedly kidnapped from his home in Lang’ata by unknown people, who claimed to be police officers.

Josphat Kemboi, who unsuccessfully vied for the Kesses Parliamentary seat in the 2017 elections, was attacked in his house and later forced out of the house.

Kemboi, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, was forced to drive along with the two men carrying guns in his car.

The family members claimed that the gunmen ransacked the house before kidnapping him at gunpoint.

“They claimed they were heading to Muthaiga Police Station.”

“Unknown to him, he was getting abducted,” he stated.

Kemboi was reportedly dumped in a thicket in Gataka village, Ngong Forest where he was shot before the assailants drove off in the car.

Left for dead, the businessman, who was at the time bleeding, crawled to a nearby house where he was aided by some good Samaritans who called for help.

Kemboi was rushed to the hospital where he was admitted and received treatment having damaged a muscle on his right leg.

The matter is currently under investigation by the DCI, Lang’ata Police Station with the motive of the attack yet to be established.

It now remains to be seen what will pan out from investigations.

