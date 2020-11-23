Monday, November 23, 2020 – Kimilili MP, Didmus Barasa, is reportedly on the run after conning a city lawyer millions of shillings.

Barasa is facing imminent arrest for failing to clear a Sh1.8 million debt owed to a city lawyer.

The lawyer, Alfred Ndambiri, moved to court stating that the MP had not cleared legal fees following his 2017 election petition.

On seven different court appearances, Barasa pleaded with the courts for leniency.

Last month, Magistrate D.M Kivuti, gave the MP an extension after he claimed to have been infected with the Covid-19 virus.

He was ordered to appear before the court on November 24, 2020.

Magistrate Kivuti further directed that should he have not cleared the legal fees by then, he would face arrest or be committed to jail for six months.

Barasa, who is also Deputy President William Ruto’s ally, is also facing another suit at the High Court in which a businessman has accused him of breach of contract in the sale of a PSV.

The Kajiado court granted a temporary injunction on the arrest of the MP in July 2020.

