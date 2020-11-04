Wednesday, November 4, 2020 -A section of lawmakers allied to Deputy President William Ruto has lashed out at President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga for organising a Building Bridges Initiative retreat in Naivasha on Monday where they agreed to pass the report without amending it.

Ruto and his allies have been asking the report to be amended to accommodate views of common mwananchi.

Speaking on Wednesday, Ruto’s allies led by Keiyo South MP, Daniel Rono, gave Uhuru and Raila a 14-day ultimatum to make amendments to the BBI report, or else they will mobilize Kenyans to reject it.

“We have numbers of the hustler nation countrywide, and we will sell a narrative that will see the BBI draft rejected.

“We are giving an ultimatum of 14 days to make sure views of all citizens are taken and included in the document,” Rono warned

Rono’s sentiments were echoed by Aldai MP, Cornelly Serem, who said the ‘hustler nation’ would reject the document if it is “forced” on Kenyans without amendments.

The Kenyan DAILY POST