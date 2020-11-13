Friday November 13, 2020 – Residents of South Mugirango Constituency, the rural home of Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, are up in arms against area MP Silvanus Osoro, for insulting their beloved son.

Led by their elders, the residents condemned the continued insults to the CS by Osoro.

Osoro, who is allied to Deputy President William Ruto, has been heard demeaning the CS in political rallies across the country and accusing him of undermining Deputy President William Ruto.

The over 500 elders, who met in Gekuba village in Etago last week, dared the MP to continue insulting the CS if he wanted to taste their wrath.

They protested that demeaning and insulting of the CS by their MPs portrayed a bad picture to the community.

Led by Joash Ondara, the residents gave the MP an ultimatum to come out in public and apologize to Matiang’i and the Gusii community failure to which he will be disowned.

Vincent Marube said that an insult to Matiang’i was an insult to Uhuru Kenyatta who appointed him into the cabinet.

He asked those with issues with the CS to face the president and register their displeasure with him.

