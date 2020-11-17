Tuesday, November 17, 2020 – Deputy President, William Ruto, yesterday hosted a group of leaders in his Karen home, where he drummed up support for a ‘no referendum’ campaign.

This is despite the lurking Covid-19 danger, which saw the DP call on the president to suspend everything, including political gatherings and the BBI, to fight the Covid-19 menace.

Members of the County Assembly of Wajir led by Majority Leader, Mohamud Gabane, and Minority Leader, Abdi Hussein, held talks with the DP, who called for the immediate shelving of any referendum talks.

“A divisive referendum process cannot be used to achieve a united country.”

“We must at the moment prioritize the health of our people and focus on countering the effects of Covid-19.”

“County Assemblies must work together and push for progressive engagements around the Building Bridges Initiative so that we can build a consensus on the report.”

“They must shun a forced yes-no campaign that threatens to be retrogressive to the country,” DP Ruto asserted.

During the launch of the BBI report at the Bomas of Kenya, despite being booed and almost heckled off the stage, the deputy president maintained that there was a need to relook some of the proposals within the document.

Since then, Ruto has been steadily calling for further scrutiny of the document, with his key allies calling for an outright rejection of the document in its current state.

