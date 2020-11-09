Monday, November 9, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has termed President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga as hypocrites for refusing to accommodate divergent views on the Building Bridges Initiative report.

According to Ruto, the BBI report should accommodate everyone’s views and build a consensus among all Kenyans and not just for a few selfish leaders.

He wondered why those rooting for the report wanted to amend the constitution yet they were not willing to amend the report itself.

The DP said the pastoralist, the church and other stakeholders wanted consensus on the BBI report, adding that it was defeatist to build walls to shut others out while purporting to build bridges.

“Pastoralist (PPG), the church (NCCK), women, Senate and other stakeholders want consensus on the BBI.”

“It’s a contradiction to want to amend the Constitution while refusing to amend a mere report BBI,” Ruto tweeted.

“It’s defeatist to build walls to shut others out while purporting to build bridges,” he added.

Ruto’s opinion comes days after President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner Raila Odinga’s confidants claimed that the constitutional amendment bill had been signed and sealed, ruling out any possibility of further amendments.

