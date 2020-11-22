Sunday, 22 November 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday visited the high-end Nusr-Et steakhouse in Dubai, which is owned by celebrity chef Nusret Gokce alias Salt Bae, who is among the most expensive chefs in the world.

The cost of a gold-coated steak of meat at Salt Bae’s exclusive restaurant is $1000 (Approx. Ksh111,000).

The steak that Ruto ate with friends is referred to as Golden Tomahawk and it’s encrusted in 24 karat gold leaf.

The gold leaf is tasteless and textureless.

The Deputy President, who calls himself a hustler, posted photos and a video being served by the popular chef and sparked mixed reactions from Kenyans.

Ruto was called out for lying to Kenyans that he is a ‘hustler’ yet he dines in some of the most expensive hotels in the world.

Here are photos of Ruto and Salt Bae

Video of DP Ruto enjoying the expensive steak.

