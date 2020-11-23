Monday, November 23, 2020 – Deputy President, William Ruto, has urged Kenyans to embrace their daily hustles, no matter what they are, for their own good.

Speaking in Dubai while interacting with Nusret Gökçe, nicknamed Salt Bae, a Turkish butcher, chef and restaurateur, who operates Nusr-Et, a chain of steak houses, Ruto challenged micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in Kenya to broaden their ambitions beyond the confines of the country’s borders.

He said the international arena presented opportunities as well as challenges that would sharpen the business skills of local players, especially the youth.

“Hustler Salt Bae has created a successful hustle out of salt, nyama and a knife,” said Ruto as he challenged entrepreneurs in Kenyatta, Burma, Dagoretti Markets and others to up their game in the meat business.

The DP, whose political drive is aimed at empowering the so-called hustlers, said there was neither small nor big work. “Kazi ni kazi, wìra ni wìra, mboka ni mboka,” he added.

According to various sources, Gökçe was born in a humble background in Turkey where his father was a mineworker.

