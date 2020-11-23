Monday, November 23, 2020 – Deputy President, William Ruto, has quietly jetted back into the country from Dubai.

Ruto returned to Nairobi midday yesterday, even as details of his trip to the oil-rich country, remain under wraps.

The DP was first spotted in Dubai on Friday where he held a meeting with former Nigeria Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

However, his close confidants remained tight-lipped over the nature of his trip.

The DP’s Deputy Spokesperson, Emmanuel Talam, remained coy on the matter, stating that he was not aware of Ruto’s endeavors in Dubai.

“I am on leave, so I don’t know much about the trip, call Mugonyi for any information,” stated Talam.

While in Dubai, Ruto appeared to be having a blast after visiting the high-end Nusr-Et steakhouse, which is owned by celebrity chef Nusret Gokce alias Salt Bae, for a taste of the exotic steak.

The chef, however, made quite some noise after posting a photo of the two together and addressing the DP as President William Ruto.

