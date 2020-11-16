Monday November 16, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has suffered a severe blow after Kisii Deputy Governor, Joash Maangi, closed ranks with Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Coordination, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, vowing to help him galvanise support in the region.

Maangi and Matiang’i had joined Kisii Governor James Ongwae and Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache at a Church service at Nyagesenda SDA on Saturday when the unlikely happened.

Maangi called on Dr. Matiang’i to put together the Gusii Community ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

“We must begin to reason and work together as a community.”

“At the opportune time, we must sit down and support one of us.”

“Those walking parallel must be talked to and be protected as well,” he said.

Maangi challenged the CS to lead the way in guiding and protecting the community.

“Our culture doesn’t allow us to undermine those that have been given the mantle to lead,” he added.

A close ally to Deputy President William Ruto, Maangi changed his stand by declaring his support for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) at a time that the DP’s allies have hinged on the disapproval side.

“The report is largely good for the country.”

“It can never be perfect but we have a way to sit and move the country forward.”

“The 35 per cent revenue allocation to Counties is an actualization of the principle ‘funds will follow functions’.”

On the other hand, Matiang’i supported the gesture by the Deputy Governor arguing that all the new-found relationships will help the Government to deliver to the people.

Maangi has been drumming up support for DP Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

His pledge to support the CS comes barely three weeks after his security detail was withdrawn.

The Deputy Governor had called on Matiang’i to ensure that he is part of the progressive voices that stand and defend the constitution.

The Kenyan DAILY POST