Monday, November 2, 2020 – Kenyan lawyer Paul Gicheru has surrendered to the International Criminal Court (ICC) pursuant to a warrant of arrest issued against him on March 10, 2015.

According to a statement issued by ICC, Mr. Gicheru surrendered to the Dutch authorities after a five-year-long search.

“Today, 2 November 2020, Mr. Paul Gicheru surrendered to the authorities of The Netherlands pursuant to an arrest warrant issued by Pre-Trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court,” The Hague-based court wrote on Wednesday.

Gicheru and another Kenyan Philip Bett are accused of interfering with the witnesses in the ICC cases where President Uhuru Kenyatta, his Deputy William Ruto, and four other Kenyans were tried at The Hague.

According to ICC, Gicheru is facing six counts related to interfering with the witnesses.

In the first count, he is accused of trying to bribe witness P397 with Sh1 million and Sh5 million to have him withdraw testimony against DP Ruto.

In the second count, he is accused of trying to bribe witness P-516 with Sh500, 000 to recant his testimony.

He is accused of trying to persuade witness P-613 to withdraw as a prosecution witness.

He is also accused of trying to persuade witness P-800 by offering a bribe of Sh2.5 million to Sh1.5 million to influence the prosecution witness to withdraw.

In the fifth count, he is accused of trying to induce witness P-495 with Sh2.5 million to withdraw as a prosecution witness.

Lastly, he is accused of trying to bribe witness P-536 with Sh1 million to Sh1.4 million to withdraw as a prosecution witness.

The court documents indicte all the crimes were committed between 2013 and 2014.

The Kenyan DAILY POST