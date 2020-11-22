Sunday, November 22, 2020 – Deputy President, William Ruto, has asked the Kenyan government to engage its fifth gear in curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Commenting on his social media page on Saturday, Ruto, who is on a vacation in Dubai, particularly raised concern over the rising number of health workers succumbing to the viral disease.

The second in command vouched for concerted efforts to reduce the number of infections and fatalities before the second wave hit the peak.

Ruto made the remark after a prominent Nairobi Dental Surgeon, Dr. Nira Patel, succumbed to COVID-19 on Saturday.

“We are devastated by the unrelenting COVID-19 deaths in our country.

“We must escalate our response in confronting the pandemic, with a particular focus on protecting and appreciating our frontline healthcare workers.

“Our thoughts are with the families and friends of Dr. Nira Patel, a dental surgeon, and all medics who have lost their lives in this outbreak.

Rest In Peace,” Ruto wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST