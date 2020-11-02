Monday, November 2, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto made an impromptu stop at Chuka Town yesterday and spoke on various development projects in the area.

The DP heaped praise on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government for developing stadiums and roads in the area and went on to single out a particular road contractor for allegedly slowing down the rehabilitation of the 28-kilometre Chuka-Kaareni Road.

“Najua shida kubwa hapa ni Chuka-Kaareni road.”

“Kuna contractor tulimpatia hii kazi na ametusumbua kweli kweli, (I know that the biggest issue here is the Chuka-Kaareni road.”

“We gave it to this contractor who has really given us a hard time,” he stated.

“Kuna shetani amefunga barabara (there is a devil that has been blocking the road construction),” he added.

The company contracted to carry out the road works has been on the spot over the last few years with residents taking to the streets in September 2019 in protest over the state of the roads.

Tharaka Nithi County leaders led by Senator Kithure Kindiki and Governor Muthomi Njuki have been accusing the contractor of laxity and poor workmanship.

Reports indicated that in six years, only six kilometres of the road had been paved, which translated to 1km per year.

According to reports, the contractor has already received Ksh288.7 million out of the total Ksh537.2 million.

Speaking directly to the Chuka residents, DP Ruto promised to see out the project to its completion, adding that his experience in the jubilee government made him the ideal candidate to succeed President Uhuru.

The DP continued his recent rhetoric regarding the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), asking for dialogue that would negate the need for a referendum.

He then revealed that Ksh600 million had been disbursed to Chuka to work on expanding the water and sewerage company.

