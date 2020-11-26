Thursday, November 26, 2020 – Former Trade Minister and Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi, has officially entered the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta when he retires in 2022.

Speaking during an interview with a local TV station, Kituyi spoke of his desire to occupy Kenya’s top seat, saying rising from adversity during his childhood days is a huge motivation.

“As I have gone to 119 countries around the world, I am constantly asking myself what they are doing better than us that makes them shine.”

“I feel my body still has the energy…my head still has the intellectual capacity to make that contribution in a practical way…” he said.

“I have a sense of shared empathy with the vulnerable, not only a desire to give hope to the hopeless but a burning ambition that through enterprise Kenya, I can be part of the solutions to build Kenya for the next generation,” he added.

Kituyi said once he leaves his position at the UN, he will share his ideas with Kenyans and he strongly believes he will be the right person for the job.

“In the increasingly likely case that I will be offering candidature for President of this country after I leave my position with the UN, I think I will give the Kenyan population reason why I think I will be the right person for that job.

“I cannot do it while I am still winding down my international obligations but I think I am the face of a set of Kenyans who believe in purposeful Kenya,” he said.

Mukhisa has also had stints in the political arena having been elected to the Kenyan Parliament for the first time in 1992, on a Ford-Kenya ticket, and was re-elected in 1997 and 2002 as Kimilili MP.

Mukhisa’s entrance may unsettle some people, especially former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto, who are eying the seat come 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST