Wednesday, November 18, 2020 – Ex-IEBC commissioner, Roselyn Akombe, has hit out at former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, for failing to understand the contents of the controversial Building Bridges Initiative report himself.

Venting on Twitter, Akombe said it is painful to watch Raila using prompts to talk about the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) which he promotes.

Akombe, who is a fierce critic of Raila and the BBI, wondered why the former PM did not have details of BBI contents on his fingertips and had to be reminded of its sections.

“Rather painful to watch this clip especially from minute 2:50 onwards.”

“When one needs prompts to remember what is in the BBI report, which he is promoting, then we are definitely in trouble,” she said in a tweet.

She said Raila’s use of prompts on the report he dearly held in his heart showed Kenyans do not need to amend the 2010 Constitution as it was not a priority amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Healthcare workers have paid the ultimate price. Teachers now. Lost two teachers already, who meant so much to me.”

“Many more un-recorded COVID-19 deaths from what my folks in Dunga and Nyamataro are calling a new form of malaria.”

“Any COVID-19 plan?”

“No, we are busy with BBI,” she added.

In the video where Raila was flanked with Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and other Western Kenya leaders, Raila seemingly struggled to explain some parts of the report.

“I don’t know how the creation of the Ombudsman will interfere with the independence of the judiciary, that is propaganda….the other propaganda is mmh…mmh…this issue of mmh…mmh…what was it? He posed before the leaders who accompanied him reminded him on the issue of bloated government that has been opposed by Deputy President William Ruto and his allies.

The Kenyan DAILY POST