Saturday, 28 November 2020 – There was drama along the busy Thika Super-highway after rogue boda-boda riders accosted an Uber Driver and almost beat him to death.

In a video that has taken social media by a storm, the violent boda-boda operators were recorded raining kicks and blows on the Uber Driver while vandalizing his car.

They accused him of causing an accident that claimed the life of one of the boda-boda riders along the busy highway.

Members of the public watched from a distance and pleaded with the rogue operators to stop taking the law into their own hands but they continued attacking the helpless Uber Driver.

Luckily, a police officer, who was passing by came to the rescue of the Uber driver before the violent boda-boda riders killed him.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST