Friday, November 6, 2020 – Machakos Governor, Dr. Alfred Mutua, is in deep trouble for asking President Uhuru Kenyatta to unleash the military on Kenyans not adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

Mutua, who posted a tweet on Thursday, said Kenyan police officers are too corrupt to be trusted with some of the measures meant to curb the spread of the virus which has infected close to 60,000 Kenyans and killed more than one thousand others.

The statement from Mutua sparked an online storm with many Kenyans castigating the Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader for making such a request to the President.

One of those who attacked Governor Mutua is renowned blogger Robert Alai, who said Mutua is a fool and said he was probably making this request to the President while picking ‘ladies of the night’ in Mombasa.

“The fool that wants to be your president thinks the military should be closing bars.

“While saying this, he was actually picking prostitutes from bars in Mombasa last weekend.

“This guy is just absurd,” Alai wrote on his Twitter page.

Governor Mutua is married to Machakos First Lady Lilian Ng’ang’a.

The Kenyan DAILY POST