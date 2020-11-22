Sunday, November 22, 2020 – Renowned social media commentator and blogger, Robert Alai, is among Kenyans who are attacking Deputy President William Ruto after he was spotted in a high-end steakhouse in Dubai.

The second in command left the country on Thursday for the ‘City of Gold’ and he has been having a good time after taking a break from his 2022 presidential campaigns.

On Saturday, Ruto visited Nusr-Et, a chain of steakhouses, which are owned by celebrity Turkish chef, Nusret Gokce popularly known as Salt Bae.

According to reports, a kilo of grilled meat costs $1000 (Approx. Sh 111,000)

Alai has vilified Ruto for spending Sh 111,000 for a kilo of meat yet he claims to be a hustler.

“Your meal alone cost Ksh 111,000 but you lie to poor Kenyan youth that they can only be like you if they push wheelbarrows some more. Please DP, Wacha bangi,” Alai wrote on his Twitter page.

Ruto brags that he is the head of the “hustler movement” which comprises Mama Mbogas and Boda Boda operators.

The Kenyan DAILY POST