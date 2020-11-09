Monday, November 9, 2020 – Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) Rift Valley branch has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to fire Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha over how he is treating teachers.

On Friday, Magoha, who visited Langas Primary School in Uasin Gishu County, gave the County’s Director of Education Gitonga Mbaka an embarrassing dress down in front of his juniors.

Magoha also forced teachers and students to collect garbage and clean the school in front of students.

KUPPET Uasin Gishu County Secretary-General Elijah Maiyo has threatened punitive actions if the CS fails to issue an apology for his actions.

“We are calling the CS to issue an apology immediately, failure to which we are going to seek legal redress because it is unbecoming of a man of his stature to refer to an Education Director as a fool,” Maiyo said.

“It is embarrassing for the CS to ask teachers to collect rubbish, the mess was there because there is an ongoing construction at the school,” Maiyo added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST