Tuesday, November 24, 2020 – Keroche Breweries heiress, Anerlisa Muigai, has revealed why she is afraid of giving birth.

According to the flamboyant heiress, who got married to Tanzanian singer Ben Pol this year, she fears losing her hot body after giving birth and that’s why she has delayed plans of becoming a mother.

Anerlisa has been working hard to maintain her hot body after losing 30 Kgs, and since ladies tend to add weight after giving birth, she fears that all the efforts that she has made in the gym will be rendered useless when she gives birth.

“My biggest fear is after giving birth will I go back to this? Daah, the way I have seen people blow up, I am even scared,” she captioned some photos that she has posted on her Instagram page flaunting her juicy figure.

Before Anerlisa started her weight loss journey, she was weighing 124 Kgs.

Back then, it was hard for her to find clothes in the shop.

She started rigorous training and after 8 months, she managed to lose 30Kgs.

The Kenyan DAILY POST