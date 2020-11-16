Monday, November 16, 2020 – Reverend Timothy Njoya, a retired minister of the Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA), has urged Kenyans to reject the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report terming it as a ‘poisonous document’

In an interview with one of the major dailies on Sunday, Njoya accused President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, of planning to reintroduce imperial presidency through the document, which they have vowed won’t be amended.

Njoya challenged Uhuru to resign if he felt guilty of the happenings of 2017 controversial polls and wanted to cleanse himself by allowing Raila to have his way to an imperial presidency through the BBI.

“The document is a vehicle to bring more people into the Executive. I fought the imperial presidency but they are returning it. It means they are idolising themselves,” Njoya said

“In any case, if Uhuru believes he did something wrong in the last elections, he should resign, and not build bridges with Raila. They are rooting for a referendum to legitimise an illegality,” Njoya added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST