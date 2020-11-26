Thursday, November 26, 2020 – Nairobi County Assembly Minority Leader Michael Ogada, has dismissed rumors that MCAs allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, met at Capitol Hill to plan the downfall of Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko.

According to him, the Capitol Hill meeting largely centered around the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) signatures drive and not to plan Sonko’s impeachment.

“It was an in-house meeting involving the assembly leaders.”

“BBI was the main agenda.”

“We also wanted to ensure the assembly is united,” Ogada stated.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Deputy Minority Whip Moses Ogeto, who said the Jubilee and ODM MCAs were seeking consensus on BBI and it was never about anything else.

Deputy Minority Whip Moses Ogeto said the main agenda was to rally support for the BBI bill expected to be tabled at the assembly after signatures are collected

“The meeting was to drum up support for BBI and to make sure that we speak in one voice,” Ogeto said.

It was rumored that the MCAs were seeking to impeach Sonko for failing to assent on the county’s Sh37.5 billion annual budget.

The Kenyan DAILY POST