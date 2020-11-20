Friday, November 20, 2020 – Former strategist for National Super Alliance (NASA), David Ndii, is without a doubt the biggest critic of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration.

Dr. Ndii, who is the chairman of Zimele Asset Management Company, uses his social media accounts to bash Uhuru together with ODM supremo, Raila Odinga.

Surprisingly, Ndii never attacks Deputy President William Ruto, who forms the base of the rot inside the Jubilee administration.

Impeccable sources intimate that Ruto bribed David Ndii with Sh 9 million to keep on bashing Uhuru and Raila and pour cold water on the handshake and Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

It has also emerged that Ndii is very bitter with President Uhuru Kenyatta for refusing to appoint him as the Commission of Revenue Allocation (CRA) CEO.

The Oxford-trained economist has been out of a job for some time forcing his wife to shoulder his responsibilities like paying school fees and settling other bills.

This explains why Mr. Ndii has developed a soft spot for the second in command and upped his attacks on Uhuru and Raila.

As the adage goes, he who pays the piper calls the tune.

The Kenyan DAILY POST