Responsibilities
- Drafting/compiling reports on environmental complains reported in the media
- Research and compilation of NECC component of the state of environment report
- Carrying out investigative field visits on complains received by NECC
- Conducting research, investigations and surveys in the field of environment.
- Compiling research findings.
- Managing case documents, evidence items and samples before and after analysis
- Preparing work plans and budgets for NECC activities.
- Participating in public hearings
- Participating in environmental case discussions and hearings
- Collecting, tabulating and recording data on environmental complaints
- Developing a data base on environmental information
- Preparing periodic reports and findings on complaints
- Supervising researchers working under him or her
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines; Env. Sciences, Env. Studies, Community Development, Natural Resources Management, Geo-informatics, Env. health and Safety, Biological and Physical Sciences, Biostatistics or any other relevant fi
- Proficiency in computer application.
- Three (3) years working experience in environmental field
- Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution
How to apply
For more information on the jobs and application procedure, please visit our on-line recruitment portal https://erp.nema.go.ke:8081/ and submit your application, Copies of academic certificates, testimonials and a detailed curriculum vitae, indicating current remuneration, current position/grade, expected salary and daytime telephone contact. Attachments should not exceed 10MB.
Hand delivered or posted applications, as appropriate, should be submitted to the address below;
The Director General
National Environment Management Authority
1st Floor, NEMA Headquarters
Popo Road, Off Mombasa Road
P.O. Box 67839 – 00200
NAIROBI
All applications should be received by 5 p.m. on Monday, 23rd November, 2020.
N/B:
Shortlisted applicants will be expected to fulfill the requirement of Chapter 6 of the Constitution of Kenya by submitting copies of clearance certificates from the following organizations during the interviews:
- Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA);
- Higher Education Loans Board (HELB);
- Directorate of Criminal Investigations (certificate of Good Conduct); and
- Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).
- Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).
NEMA is an equal opportunity employer. Qualified persons with disabilities and female candidates are encouraged to apply.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted, canvasing will lead to automatic disqualification.