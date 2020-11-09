Responsibilities

Drafting/compiling reports on environmental complains reported in the media

Research and compilation of NECC component of the state of environment report

Carrying out investigative field visits on complains received by NECC

Conducting research, investigations and surveys in the field of environment.

Compiling research findings.

Managing case documents, evidence items and samples before and after analysis

Preparing work plans and budgets for NECC activities.

Participating in public hearings

Participating in environmental case discussions and hearings

Collecting, tabulating and recording data on environmental complaints

Developing a data base on environmental information

Preparing periodic reports and findings on complaints

Supervising researchers working under him or her

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines; Env. Sciences, Env. Studies, Community Development, Natural Resources Management, Geo-informatics, Env. health and Safety, Biological and Physical Sciences, Biostatistics or any other relevant fi

Proficiency in computer application.

Three (3) years working experience in environmental field

Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution

How to apply

For more information on the jobs and application procedure, please visit our on-line recruitment portal https://erp.nema.go.ke:8081/ and submit your application, Copies of academic certificates, testimonials and a detailed curriculum vitae, indicating current remuneration, current position/grade, expected salary and daytime telephone contact. Attachments should not exceed 10MB.

Hand delivered or posted applications, as appropriate, should be submitted to the address below;

The Director General

National Environment Management Authority

1st Floor, NEMA Headquarters

Popo Road, Off Mombasa Road

P.O. Box 67839 – 00200

NAIROBI

All applications should be received by 5 p.m. on Monday, 23rd November, 2020.

N/B:

Shortlisted applicants will be expected to fulfill the requirement of Chapter 6 of the Constitution of Kenya by submitting copies of clearance certificates from the following organizations during the interviews:

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA);

Higher Education Loans Board (HELB);

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (certificate of Good Conduct); and

Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

NEMA is an equal opportunity employer. Qualified persons with disabilities and female candidates are encouraged to apply.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted, canvasing will lead to automatic disqualification.