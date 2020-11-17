Position: Qualitative Research Assistant (1 Positions) KMR/6
Vacancy No. FN-016-11-2020
Reports to: Qualitative Coordinator
Locations: Suba/Rongo
Duration: 7 Months
Qualifications
- Diploma/Degree in the Social Sciences, Medicine, Nursing, Agriculture, Nutrition or Public Health.
- Prior work experience conducting qualitative interviews strongly preferred
- Competent with computer software applications including Microsoft Office programs (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) and web-based applications (Skype); experience with qualitative data management software (Atlas Ti, NVivo, other) an added advantage.
Responsibilities
- Ensures smooth progression of data collection, data management, coding and data analysis, and write-up of results
- Serves as the qualitative interviewer and focus group facilitator for the study,
- Carries out participant observation exercises
- Responsible for ensuring informed consent procedures and other ethical standards for the study are
- Participates in coding transcripts using Atlas.ti software, and participates in data analysis and report writing
Other required skills:
- Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, including the ability to maintain frequent contact using cell phone, email, and internet-based phone (i.e. Skype).
- Ability to monitor, gather and evaluate information of broad scope and complexity
- Ability to communicate effectively both orally and in writing in English, Kiswahili, and Dholuo
- Interest in working in an innovative and demanding environment, with extensive travel within rural study sites in Homabay and Migori counties
- High level financial and data integrity
- Enthusiasm for rural health and/or development
- Ability to multitask, problem solve, and work with others to resolve challenges
- Strong communication, training, leadership skills
- Strong writing skills
- Excellent organizational skills and demonstrated competence with managing administrative records.
How to Apply
Applications should include the following:
A cover letter stating current position and date available to start working for the program
A current CV including email and mobile phone contact Name and phone number for two professional referees Two letters of recommendation
A copy of the latest pay slip (if applicable)
Copies of academic and professional certificates
Interested candidates who meet the above criteria are encouraged to send in their applications through email; hrrctp@kemri-ucsf.org
KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS SELECTION PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.