Position: Qualitative Research Assistant (1 Positions) KMR/6

Vacancy No. FN-016-11-2020

Reports to: Qualitative Coordinator

Locations: Suba/Rongo

Duration: 7 Months

 Qualifications

  • Diploma/Degree in the Social Sciences, Medicine, Nursing, Agriculture, Nutrition or Public Health.
  • Prior work experience conducting qualitative interviews strongly preferred
  • Competent with computer software applications including Microsoft Office programs (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) and web-based applications (Skype); experience with qualitative data management software (Atlas Ti, NVivo, other) an added advantage.

Responsibilities

  • Ensures smooth progression of data collection, data management, coding and data analysis, and write-up of results
  • Serves as the qualitative interviewer and focus group facilitator for the study,
  • Carries out participant observation exercises
  • Responsible for ensuring informed consent procedures and other ethical standards for the study are
  • Participates in coding transcripts using Atlas.ti software, and participates in data analysis and report writing 

Other required skills:

  • Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:
  • Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, including the ability to maintain frequent contact using cell phone, email, and internet-based phone (i.e. Skype).
  • Ability to monitor, gather and evaluate information of broad scope and complexity
  • Ability to communicate effectively both orally and in writing in English, Kiswahili, and Dholuo
  • Interest in working in an innovative and demanding environment, with extensive travel within rural study sites in Homabay and Migori counties
  • High level financial and data integrity
  • Enthusiasm for rural health and/or development
  • Ability to multitask, problem solve, and work with others to resolve challenges
  • Strong communication, training, leadership skills
  • Strong writing skills
  • Excellent organizational skills and demonstrated competence with managing administrative records.

How to Apply

Applications should include the following:

  A cover letter stating current position and date available to start working for the program

A current CV including email and mobile phone contact Name and phone number for two professional referees Two letters of recommendation

A copy of the latest pay slip (if applicable)

Copies of academic and professional certificates

 Interested candidates who meet the above criteria are encouraged to send in their applications through email; hrrctp@kemri-ucsf.org

 KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS SELECTION PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY.

 Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

