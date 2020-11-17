Position: Qualitative Research Assistant (1 Positions) KMR/6

Vacancy No. FN-016-11-2020

Reports to: Qualitative Coordinator

Locations: Suba/Rongo

Duration: 7 Months

Qualifications

Diploma/Degree in the Social Sciences, Medicine, Nursing, Agriculture, Nutrition or Public Health.

Prior work experience conducting qualitative interviews strongly preferred

Competent with computer software applications including Microsoft Office programs (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) and web-based applications (Skype); experience with qualitative data management software (Atlas Ti, NVivo, other) an added advantage.

Responsibilities

Ensures smooth progression of data collection, data management, coding and data analysis, and write-up of results

Serves as the qualitative interviewer and focus group facilitator for the study,

Carries out participant observation exercises

Responsible for ensuring informed consent procedures and other ethical standards for the study are

Participates in coding transcripts using Atlas.ti software, and participates in data analysis and report writing

Other required skills:

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, including the ability to maintain frequent contact using cell phone, email, and internet-based phone (i.e. Skype).

Ability to monitor, gather and evaluate information of broad scope and complexity

Ability to communicate effectively both orally and in writing in English, Kiswahili, and Dholuo

Interest in working in an innovative and demanding environment, with extensive travel within rural study sites in Homabay and Migori counties

High level financial and data integrity

Enthusiasm for rural health and/or development

Ability to multitask, problem solve, and work with others to resolve challenges

Strong communication, training, leadership skills

Strong writing skills

Excellent organizational skills and demonstrated competence with managing administrative records.

How to Apply

Applications should include the following:

A cover letter stating current position and date available to start working for the program

A current CV including email and mobile phone contact Name and phone number for two professional referees Two letters of recommendation

A copy of the latest pay slip (if applicable)

Copies of academic and professional certificates

Interested candidates who meet the above criteria are encouraged to send in their applications through email; hrrctp@kemri-ucsf.org

KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS SELECTION PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.