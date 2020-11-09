Responsibilities

Receiving and recording complains at NECC

Interviewing complainants who visits NECC

Participating in on site investigation visits

Participating in public hearing

Assisting in collecting, collating, analyzing and presenting environmental information/data

Assisting in conducting research, investigations and surveys in the field of environment

Assisting in compiling research findings

Daily office maintenance

Receiving and dispatching of office mails

Assisting in compiling and summarizing of reports

Maintaining the NECC Registry

Qualifications

Diploma in any of the following disciplines: – Env. Sciences,Env. Studies, Community Development,Natural Resources Management,Geo-informatics,Env. health and Safety, Biological and Physical Sciences, Biostatistics or any other relevant field

Proficiency in computer applications.

Working experience in environmental field will be an added advantage

Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution

How to apply

For more information on the jobs and application procedure, please visit our on-line recruitment portal https://erp.nema.go.ke:8081/ and submit your application, Copies of academic certificates, testimonials and a detailed curriculum vitae, indicating current remuneration, current position/grade, expected salary and daytime telephone contact. Attachments should not exceed 10MB.

Hand delivered or posted applications, as appropriate, should be submitted to the address below;

The Director General

National Environment Management Authority

1st Floor, NEMA Headquarters

Popo Road, Off Mombasa Road

P.O. Box 67839 – 00200

NAIROBI

All applications should be received by 5 p.m. on Monday, 23rd November, 2020.

N/B:

Shortlisted applicants will be expected to fulfill the requirement of Chapter 6 of the Constitution of Kenya by submitting copies of clearance certificates from the following organizations during the interviews:

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA);

Higher Education Loans Board (HELB);

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (certificate of Good Conduct); and

Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

NEMA is an equal opportunity employer. Qualified persons with disabilities and female candidates are encouraged to apply.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted, canvasing will lead to automatic disqualification.