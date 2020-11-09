Responsibilities
- Receiving and recording complains at NECC
- Interviewing complainants who visits NECC
- Participating in on site investigation visits
- Participating in public hearing
- Assisting in collecting, collating, analyzing and presenting environmental information/data
- Assisting in conducting research, investigations and surveys in the field of environment
- Assisting in compiling research findings
- Daily office maintenance
- Receiving and dispatching of office mails
- Assisting in compiling and summarizing of reports
- Maintaining the NECC Registry
Qualifications
- Diploma in any of the following disciplines: – Env. Sciences,Env. Studies, Community Development,Natural Resources Management,Geo-informatics,Env. health and Safety, Biological and Physical Sciences, Biostatistics or any other relevant field
- Proficiency in computer applications.
- Working experience in environmental field will be an added advantage
- Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution
How to apply
For more information on the jobs and application procedure, please visit our on-line recruitment portal https://erp.nema.go.ke:8081/ and submit your application, Copies of academic certificates, testimonials and a detailed curriculum vitae, indicating current remuneration, current position/grade, expected salary and daytime telephone contact. Attachments should not exceed 10MB.
Hand delivered or posted applications, as appropriate, should be submitted to the address below;
The Director General
National Environment Management Authority
1st Floor, NEMA Headquarters
Popo Road, Off Mombasa Road
P.O. Box 67839 – 00200
NAIROBI
All applications should be received by 5 p.m. on Monday, 23rd November, 2020.
N/B:
Shortlisted applicants will be expected to fulfill the requirement of Chapter 6 of the Constitution of Kenya by submitting copies of clearance certificates from the following organizations during the interviews:
- Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA);
- Higher Education Loans Board (HELB);
- Directorate of Criminal Investigations (certificate of Good Conduct); and
- Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).
- Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).
NEMA is an equal opportunity employer. Qualified persons with disabilities and female candidates are encouraged to apply.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted, canvasing will lead to automatic disqualification.