Position: Costing Research Assistant (1 Positions) KMR/6 Vacancy No. FN-017-11-2020

Reports to: Costing Officer

Locations: Suba/Rongo

Duration: 7 Months

 Qualifications

  • Diploma/Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent in biomedical or Social Sciences, or other relevant field.

Responsibilities

  • Assist to conduct the costing exercise but not inclusive:
  • Gathering the cost data in each study community once a year, which involves quantification of resources and unit costs;
  • Entering the cost data in uniform Excel data sets and perform basic quality checks;
  • Reporting to the SE/C team on the data collection progress
  • Conduct the time and motion (T&M) exercise at each study clinic including but not inclusive:
  • Providing training on the time and motion (T&M) exercise to the clinic staff;
  • Coordinate and conduct the T&M exercise at each study clinic once a year
  • Conduct the micro-costing exercise at each study clinic including but not inclusive:
  • Working in close consultation with clinic staff and administrators to quantify resources used to provide ART services under standard expenditure categories (e.g., personnel, capital goods, ARV drugs, );
  • Gathering expenditure data from various sources (e.g., administrative records, study budget and expenditure, );
  • Identifying other information sources when cost data is not available (e.g., donated items);
  • Completing the uniform cost data collection protocol retrospectively in 12-monthly intervals for each study clinic;
  • Assuring accuracy of data entry and resolving discrepancies in data in consultation with the SE/C team;
  • Collecting monthly patient data (e.g. number of patients on ART) at each clinic
  • Liaison with other local Study teams (e.g., , study sites, and off-site administrators
  • Communicate (e.g., Skype calls) with the SE/C team weekly on the overall data collection progress and other issues

Other required skills

  • Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, including the ability to maintain frequent contact using cell phone, email.
  • Ability to monitor, gather and evaluate information of broad scope and complexity
  • Ability to communicate effectively both orally and in writing in English, Kiswahili, and Dholuo
  • Interest in working in an innovative and demanding environment, with extensive travel within rural sites
  • Enthusiasm for rural health and/or development
  • Ability to multitask, problem solve, and work with others to resolve challenges
  • Strong communication, training, leadership skills
  • Excellent organizational skills and demonstrated competence with managing administrative records.

How to Apply

Applications should include the following:

  A cover letter stating current position and date available to start working for the program

A current CV including email and mobile phone contact Name and phone number for two professional referees Two letters of recommendation

A copy of the latest pay slip (if applicable)

Copies of academic and professional certificates

 Interested candidates who meet the above criteria are encouraged to send in their applications through email; hrrctp@kemri-ucsf.org

 KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS SELECTION PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY.

 Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

