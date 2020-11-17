Position: Costing Research Assistant (1 Positions) KMR/6 Vacancy No. FN-017-11-2020

Reports to: Costing Officer

Locations: Suba/Rongo

Duration: 7 Months

Qualifications

Diploma/Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent in biomedical or Social Sciences, or other relevant field.

Responsibilities

Assist to conduct the costing exercise but not inclusive:

Gathering the cost data in each study community once a year, which involves quantification of resources and unit costs;

Entering the cost data in uniform Excel data sets and perform basic quality checks;

Reporting to the SE/C team on the data collection progress

Conduct the time and motion (T&M) exercise at each study clinic including but not inclusive:

Providing training on the time and motion (T&M) exercise to the clinic staff;

Coordinate and conduct the T&M exercise at each study clinic once a year

Conduct the micro-costing exercise at each study clinic including but not inclusive:

Working in close consultation with clinic staff and administrators to quantify resources used to provide ART services under standard expenditure categories (e.g., personnel, capital goods, ARV drugs, );

Gathering expenditure data from various sources (e.g., administrative records, study budget and expenditure, );

Identifying other information sources when cost data is not available (e.g., donated items);

Completing the uniform cost data collection protocol retrospectively in 12-monthly intervals for each study clinic;

Assuring accuracy of data entry and resolving discrepancies in data in consultation with the SE/C team;

Collecting monthly patient data (e.g. number of patients on ART) at each clinic

Liaison with other local Study teams (e.g., , study sites, and off-site administrators

Communicate (e.g., Skype calls) with the SE/C team weekly on the overall data collection progress and other issues

Other required skills

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, including the ability to maintain frequent contact using cell phone, email.

Ability to monitor, gather and evaluate information of broad scope and complexity

Ability to communicate effectively both orally and in writing in English, Kiswahili, and Dholuo

Interest in working in an innovative and demanding environment, with extensive travel within rural sites

Enthusiasm for rural health and/or development

Ability to multitask, problem solve, and work with others to resolve challenges

Strong communication, training, leadership skills

Excellent organizational skills and demonstrated competence with managing administrative records.

How to Apply

Applications should include the following:

A cover letter stating current position and date available to start working for the program

A current CV including email and mobile phone contact Name and phone number for two professional referees Two letters of recommendation

A copy of the latest pay slip (if applicable)

Copies of academic and professional certificates

Interested candidates who meet the above criteria are encouraged to send in their applications through email; hrrctp@kemri-ucsf.org

KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS SELECTION PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.