Position: Costing Research Assistant (1 Positions) KMR/6 Vacancy No. FN-017-11-2020
Reports to: Costing Officer
Locations: Suba/Rongo
Duration: 7 Months
Qualifications
- Diploma/Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent in biomedical or Social Sciences, or other relevant field.
Responsibilities
- Assist to conduct the costing exercise but not inclusive:
- Gathering the cost data in each study community once a year, which involves quantification of resources and unit costs;
- Entering the cost data in uniform Excel data sets and perform basic quality checks;
- Reporting to the SE/C team on the data collection progress
- Conduct the time and motion (T&M) exercise at each study clinic including but not inclusive:
- Providing training on the time and motion (T&M) exercise to the clinic staff;
- Coordinate and conduct the T&M exercise at each study clinic once a year
- Conduct the micro-costing exercise at each study clinic including but not inclusive:
- Working in close consultation with clinic staff and administrators to quantify resources used to provide ART services under standard expenditure categories (e.g., personnel, capital goods, ARV drugs, );
- Gathering expenditure data from various sources (e.g., administrative records, study budget and expenditure, );
- Identifying other information sources when cost data is not available (e.g., donated items);
- Completing the uniform cost data collection protocol retrospectively in 12-monthly intervals for each study clinic;
- Assuring accuracy of data entry and resolving discrepancies in data in consultation with the SE/C team;
- Collecting monthly patient data (e.g. number of patients on ART) at each clinic
- Liaison with other local Study teams (e.g., , study sites, and off-site administrators
- Communicate (e.g., Skype calls) with the SE/C team weekly on the overall data collection progress and other issues
Other required skills
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, including the ability to maintain frequent contact using cell phone, email.
- Ability to monitor, gather and evaluate information of broad scope and complexity
- Ability to communicate effectively both orally and in writing in English, Kiswahili, and Dholuo
- Interest in working in an innovative and demanding environment, with extensive travel within rural sites
- Enthusiasm for rural health and/or development
- Ability to multitask, problem solve, and work with others to resolve challenges
- Strong communication, training, leadership skills
- Excellent organizational skills and demonstrated competence with managing administrative records.
How to Apply
Applications should include the following:
A cover letter stating current position and date available to start working for the program
A current CV including email and mobile phone contact Name and phone number for two professional referees Two letters of recommendation
A copy of the latest pay slip (if applicable)
Copies of academic and professional certificates
Interested candidates who meet the above criteria are encouraged to send in their applications through email; hrrctp@kemri-ucsf.org
KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS SELECTION PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.