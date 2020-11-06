In support of the Government’s Youth Initiative to develop a pool of young talent for the Kenyan Labour Market, KRA is seeking applications from fresh Bachelor’s Degree and Diploma graduates for its January to December 2021 Internship programme. Law degree holders pursuing the Advocates Training program (Pupils) at the Kenya School of Law will be engaged for six (6) months only.

The program aims at providing the Youth an opportunity for on-the job experience to build upon skills acquired at school and enhance their employability and is open within the various Support Services departments of the Authority in the following disciplines: Finance/Accounting, Economics/Statistics, Supply Chain Management, Human Resource, Marketing /Communications, Library & Information Science, Records Management, ICT, Hospitality, Security/Criminology, Project Management, Chemistry/Analytical Chemistry, Electrical Engineering, Counselling Psychology, Disaster Management.

Qualifications

Be a Kenyan Citizen aged between 20 and 35 years

Must have graduated with a first Degree (undergraduate) or Diploma from a recognized institution between January 2020 and December 2020

Must be available full time for the twelve months duration of the program

Should not have undertaken any other internship or exposed to work experience in their area of specialization, after graduation.

Please Note

The deadline for application is Sunday 22 nd November 2020.

All applications must be submitted online via the process below.

You can only apply for the opportunity after successfully registering in our e-recruitment portal.

Incomplete applications will not be considered.

ONLY selected candidates will be contacted.

The Authority does not guarantee employment after completion of the Internship program.

The Authority does not extend the Internship program

The Authority does not charge any fee for this process.

Monthly Stipend payable is Kshs.15,000 and is subject to statutory deductions

Once selected, candidates will be required to submit proof of a valid Personal Accident Insurance Cover, Certificate of Good Conduct, Copies of KRA PIN Certificate, NHIF, NSSF, ID card and Bank Account Details.

How to Apply

Click here to Apply

KRA is an Equal Opportunity Employer