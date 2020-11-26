Langata Hospital
Job Title: Receptionist
Reference Number: HR/W/004/2020
Category: Administration
Location: Langata Hospital
Langata Hospital is a privately owned Hospital within the suburbs of Langata certified to offer both inpatient and outpatient services.
The Hospital is seeking to recruit a Receptionist to work in the Administration Block.
Qualifications:
- Diploma in secretarial or related discipline.
- Must be IT savvy.
Experience and competence:
- At least Three (3) years working experience in a busy institution.
- Experience of working in a hospital will be an added advantage.
- Good interpersonal skills.
- Meticulous and attention to detail.
- Ability to take minutes.
- Excellent Organization skills.
- Excellent communication and reporting skills.
- Ability to work independently with minimal supervision.
How to Apply
If you meet our essential criteria and you are looking for a role in a dynamic team where you can make a real difference, please submit your application to the HR Team – Langata Hospital through recruitment@langatahospital.org
The application closing date is 16th December 2020, but applications will be reviewed as they come.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.