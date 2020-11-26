Langata Hospital

Job Title: Receptionist

Reference Number: HR/W/004/2020

Category: Administration

Location: Langata Hospital

Langata Hospital is a privately owned Hospital within the suburbs of Langata certified to offer both inpatient and outpatient services.

The Hospital is seeking to recruit a Receptionist to work in the Administration Block.

Qualifications:

Diploma in secretarial or related discipline.

Must be IT savvy.

Experience and competence:

At least Three (3) years working experience in a busy institution.

Experience of working in a hospital will be an added advantage.

Good interpersonal skills.

Meticulous and attention to detail.

Ability to take minutes.

Excellent Organization skills.

Excellent communication and reporting skills.

Ability to work independently with minimal supervision.

How to Apply

If you meet our essential criteria and you are looking for a role in a dynamic team where you can make a real difference, please submit your application to the HR Team – Langata Hospital through recruitment@langatahospital.org

The application closing date is 16th December 2020, but applications will be reviewed as they come.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.