JOB TITLE: RECEPTIONIST

NATURE OF JOB: FULL TIME

JOB LOCATION: NAIROBI

PACKAGE: NEGOTIABLE

Responsibilities

Greet and welcome guests as soon as they arrive at the office

Direct visitors to the appropriate person and office

Answer, screen and forward incoming phone calls

Ensure reception area is tidy and presentable, with all necessary stationery and material (e.g. pens, forms and brochures)

Provide basic and accurate information in-person and via phone/email

Receive, sort and distribute daily mail/deliveries

Maintain office security by following safety procedures and controlling access via the reception desk (monitor logbook, issue visitor badges)

Order front office supplies and keep inventory of stock

Update calendars and schedule meetings

Keep updated records of office expenses and costs

Perform other clerical receptionist duties such as filing, photocopying etc.

Qualifications

Proven work experience as a Receptionist, Front Office Representative or similar role

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite

Hands-on experience with office equipment

Professional attitude and appearance

Solid written and verbal communication skills

Ability to be resourceful and proactive when issues arise

Excellent organizational skills

Multitasking and time-management skills, with the ability to prioritize tasks

Customer service attitude

Degree/Diploma Business related field.

How to Apply

Applicants to send CV to recruit@covetedhrservices.co.ke. Interview will be on rolling basis until the position is filled.