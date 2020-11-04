JOB TITLE: RECEPTIONIST
NATURE OF JOB: FULL TIME
JOB LOCATION: NAIROBI
PACKAGE: NEGOTIABLE
Responsibilities
- Greet and welcome guests as soon as they arrive at the office
- Direct visitors to the appropriate person and office
- Answer, screen and forward incoming phone calls
- Ensure reception area is tidy and presentable, with all necessary stationery and material (e.g. pens, forms and brochures)
- Provide basic and accurate information in-person and via phone/email
- Receive, sort and distribute daily mail/deliveries
- Maintain office security by following safety procedures and controlling access via the reception desk (monitor logbook, issue visitor badges)
- Order front office supplies and keep inventory of stock
- Update calendars and schedule meetings
- Keep updated records of office expenses and costs
- Perform other clerical receptionist duties such as filing, photocopying etc.
Qualifications
- Proven work experience as a Receptionist, Front Office Representative or similar role
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite
- Hands-on experience with office equipment
- Professional attitude and appearance
- Solid written and verbal communication skills
- Ability to be resourceful and proactive when issues arise
- Excellent organizational skills
- Multitasking and time-management skills, with the ability to prioritize tasks
- Customer service attitude
- Degree/Diploma Business related field.
How to Apply
Applicants to send CV to recruit@covetedhrservices.co.ke. Interview will be on rolling basis until the position is filled.