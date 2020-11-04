JOB TITLE:                    RECEPTIONIST

NATURE OF JOB:           FULL TIME

JOB LOCATION:             NAIROBI

PACKAGE:                      NEGOTIABLE

Responsibilities

  • Greet and welcome guests as soon as they arrive at the office
  • Direct visitors to the appropriate person and office
  • Answer, screen and forward incoming phone calls
  • Ensure reception area is tidy and presentable, with all necessary stationery and material (e.g. pens, forms and brochures)
  • Provide basic and accurate information in-person and via phone/email
  • Receive, sort and distribute daily mail/deliveries
  • Maintain office security by following safety procedures and controlling access via the reception desk (monitor logbook, issue visitor badges)
  • Order front office supplies and keep inventory of stock
  • Update calendars and schedule meetings
  • Keep updated records of office expenses and costs
  • Perform other clerical receptionist duties such as filing, photocopying etc.

Qualifications

  • Proven work experience as a Receptionist, Front Office Representative or similar role
  • Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite
  • Hands-on experience with office equipment
  • Professional attitude and appearance
  • Solid written and verbal communication skills
  • Ability to be resourceful and proactive when issues arise
  • Excellent organizational skills
  • Multitasking and time-management skills, with the ability to prioritize tasks
  • Customer service attitude
  • Degree/Diploma Business related field.

How to Apply

Applicants to send CV to recruit@covetedhrservices.co.ke. Interview will be on rolling basis until the position is filled.

