Jaqanaz Resort Narumoru is recruiting in the following position:

Receptionist

Reporting to the Front Office Supervisor this position will deliver a friendly, efficient customer service and create a warm and welcoming atmosphere for all Jaqanaz Resort guests, with the key aim of retaining and attracting new customers.

Job Specification

A certificate in Front Office Operations or any other related course

1 year experience in a busy front office desk

Friendly, social and pleasant personality

Be able to work unsupervised in a busy environment

Excellent time-keeping and communication skills

A good team player who builds and maintains good relationships with all team members.

How to Apply

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their detailed cover letter and CV (do not attach certificates) to recruit@jaqanazresort.co.ke by 7th November 2020 .

Only short listed candidates will be contacted.

For more details visit our website: https://www.jaqanazresort.co.ke/careers-jaqanaz-resort/