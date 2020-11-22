Sunday, November 22, 2020 – Treasury CS, Ukur Yattani, is set to appear before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the National Assembly, over a Ksh4.1 billion payout to Raila Odinga’s ODM party.

According to Ugunja MP, Opiyo Wandayi, who is also the PAC chair, the CS was yet to disburse the funds meant for political parties as stipulated under the Kenyan constitution.

“We need to get an explanation from the National Treasury for failing to disburse the required amounts to the political parties’ fund.”

“We will not allow him to bend the law as he wishes.”

“The Political Parties Act is a law that was passed by this House.”

“The National Treasury CS has a duty to tell this committee and the entire country whether the provisions of the law on the parties fund exist to be violated at will,” the legislator stated.

He further accused Yattani of ignoring the High Court ruling that directed that Ksh4.1 billion be paid to Raila’s ODM Party,, as funds it was entitled to for the 2013 to 2016 period.

The Kenyan DAILY POST