Tuesday, November 3, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Personal Assistant, Dennis Onyango, and lawyer Silas Jakakimba have issued updates on NASA CEO Norman Magaya’s whereabouts after he shared a disturbing message online.

The messages sparked an online debate, with several netizens accusing ODM, in particular, Raila Odinga, of failing to support one of their own.

Jakakimba stated that he had managed to intercept Magaya in Machakos County before driving together back to a hospital in Nairobi County where Magaya was attended to.

“Whereas he is generally fine, his doctor has recommended some check-ups.”

“We are in a city hospital and I have alerted his wife.”

“I urge that we desist from preferring assumptions,” Jakakimba called for calmness, with strategist David Ndii adding that had also contacted Magaya.

Magaya shared his tribulations with his landlord who is now threatening to evict him over rent arrears.

He also claimed that his medical bills were over the roof and cannot afford them.

Magaya collapsed at the Bomas of Kenya in August 2017 during the tabulation of Presidential votes in the 2017 General Elections. He is said to be battling a heart condition.

He was treated in India in September 2019 after his health deteriorated. ODM reiterated that they were fully supporting Magaya after flying him back into the country in late 2019.

