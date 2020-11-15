Saturday, November 15, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s allies have faulted the Catholic Church for opposing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

Led by Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang’, Kasipul MP Ong’ondo Were, and Rarieda MP Otiende Amolo, the legislators accused the church of giving an unfair opinion on the BBI report.

The Catholic Church, through the Conference of Catholic Bishops chair Philip Anyolo, opposed the BBI report on grounds that it will create an imperial presidency in Kenya.

The Church argued that the BBI would also create a huge wage bill through an expanded Executive and Parliament.

Speaking on Friday during the burial of Homa Bay County Luo Council of Elders chairman Odak Mbaka in Kasipul constituency, the legislators said the church is out of order on the BBI report.

Amolo said the BBI report will not expand the Executive and Parliament compared to the current Constitution.

He said BBI will distribute powers of the president to his deputy, prime minister and two deputy prime ministers.

“The total number of MPs, cabinet secretaries and the chief administrative secretaries in the current Constitution is more than their number in the BBI report,” Amolo said.

Kajwang’ told those who oppose the BBI report to start their own constitutional initiatives.

“You cannot put us on the mode of analysis of the BBI report forever.”

“Let those who don’t like the report start their own initiative,” Kajwang’ said.

He told leaders to be sincere in their demands to have their input incorporated in the BBI.

On his part, Were told Kenyans to shun leaders who oppose the BBI report.

“We don’t want any negotiation on the BBI.”

“Let us enact the document into a law as soon as possible,” Were said.

Owidi argued that those who are opposed to the BBI report are anti-development.

The Kenyan DAILY POST