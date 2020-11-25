Wednesday, November 25, 2020 – Former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, has launched a youth group to drive his Building Bridges Initiative.

Raila rallied the youth to own the BBI process and spearhead grassroots campaigns.

The lobby will popularise the unity deal between President Uhuru Kenyatta and the ODM leader ahead of the looming referendum.

Addressing youth drawn from the 47 counties in a zoom meeting, Raila urged them to be at the forefront in ensuring the envisioned changes are realized.

“I am pleading with our youth to see the vision of BBI and associate with it.”

“We are doing this so that the next generation will have a united country.”

“It is not about 2022 elections; because the elections will come and go,” added Raila.

The ODM leader defended the push to amend the 2010 Constitution saying this was key to address challenges facing the people.

“We have the 2010 Constitution, but things are not working.”

“It is on this basis that we came up with the nine-point agenda in the BBI,” said Raila.

Education CAS Zack Kinuthia and Jaoko Oburu are the national coordinators of the lobby.

The group has two coordinators in each of the 47 counties to spearhead the BBI popularisation drive, while there will be six coordinators in each of the 290 constituencies.

Each ward will have six coordinators.

