Friday, November 6, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s lawyer, Paul Mwangi has come out to dismiss allegations raised by a member of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) taskforce, who claimed that the document was doctored by senior State officials and politicians.

On Thursday, Major John Seii, who was a member of the taskforce, claimed that some of the proposals in the BBI document were not agreed by the members and were sneaked in by some senior government officials led by Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho.

But according to Mwangi, Seii’s allegations are baseless and said the retired major was not sincere in his revelations.

Mwangi, who was Joint Secretary of the taskforce claimed that Seii was caught more than twice trying to take photographs during BBI retreats.

This Mwangi said shows that the elder was being instructed by Deputy President William Ruto to share the document before it was launched.

When asked why he was taking photos, Seii is said to have claimed that he had a bad sight.

Seii was proposed by Ruto, who is already sending indications that he may oppose the report that has the blessing of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

