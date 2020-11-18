Wednesday, November 18, 2020 – One of the aides of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, is among contacts who are being sought by the Ministry of Health after lawyer Donald Kipkorir, tested positive for coronavirus.

Silas Jakakimba is being sought by MOH officials after Kipkorir tested positive for the deadly disease that originated from China in January this year.

Over the weekend, Kipkorir hosted a party at his palatial home in Karen.

Kipkorir invited Jakakimba, Central Organisation of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli among other friends.

Renowned columnist and scholar, Prof Makau Mutua, is the one who revealed that Kipkorir had tested positive for coronavirus and he has been admitted at Aga Khan Hospital, Nairobi.

“I wish my BFF — the eminent lawyer @DonaldBKipkorir— a quick and full recovery from Covid-19. Thanks to the great staff at the Aga Khan University Hospital who’ve been giving him excellent care. He will completely recover and come back even stronger,” Makau tweeted on Tuesday evening.

The Kenyan DAILY POST