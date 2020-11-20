Friday, November 20, 2020 – Former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, has maintained that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report will not be amended, despite the postponement of signatures collection on Wednesday.

In a statement issued by Raila Odinga’s aide, Dennis Onyango, on Thursday, the former Premier said there will be nothing like a non-contested referendum as being asked by Deputy President William Ruto and his team.

Raila said the only option Ruto and his coterie have is to surrender and support BBI as it is.

“The idea that there can be a non-contested referendum exists only in the minds of cowardly and sly con men and women in Tanga Tanga, who want to have their cake and eat it.

“There will be a contested referendum unless Tanga Tanga surrenders and supports BBI as is,” Dennis Onyango said in the statement.

However, Ruto and his allies have urged Raila and his team to stop chest-thumping on the BBI, since its fate will be decided by all Kenyans, in case of a referendum.

The Kenyan DAILY POST