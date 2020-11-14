Saturday November 14, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has maintained that the door is shut to make further amendments to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

Addressing the press at his Capitol Hill office on Friday, Raila said people are free to have their opinion on the document but the final say will be made by the majority at the ballot.

“People have had an opportunity to talk about those issues, two years now. The clergy themselves had an opportunity to express their views,” Raila said.

He made the remarks in response to the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops who have opposed powers of the president to appoint prime minister and deputies, claiming the document was creating an imperial president.

Raila spoke after meeting political leaders from the Coast, who are pushing to address historical land injustices and management of the blue economy.

The ODM leader said the issues raised by the leaders from the region would be captured in the final document as they had been presented to the BBI task force during collection of views.

“We are not going to bring in substantive new issues in the BBI report. These are basically editorial issues which are being captured. There are certain issues which probably had been mentioned but were not captured, they are being added. That’s what we mean by editorial works,” Raila said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST