Monday, November 30, 2020 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has said there is no more time to engage Kenyans on the proposed constitutional amendments under the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Speaking in Mombasa on Sunday, Raila said those with contrary views were within their democratic right to do so.

He spoke aboard the Tamarind dhow when he engaged leaders from the Majlis Ulama and Kenya Muslim National Advisory Council (Kemnac), who presented their memorandum on the BBI.

“As things stand, there is no room to accommodate fresh views on BBI.

“The Constitution is a living document. The gaps identified will be filled through amendments over time.

This is the first amendment to the 2010 Constitution. Even the best constitution in the world has been amended many times,” he said.

The Muslim leaders were led by Kemnac chair, Juma Ngao and Majlis Ulama’s Sheikh Rishard Raja Ramadhan.

The Kenyan DAILY POST