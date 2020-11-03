Tuesday, November 3, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on Tuesday flew to West Pokot County for a church fundraising exercice.

Raila, who was accompanied by Senate Majority Leader Samuel Poghisio is expected to lead a fundraising event for Mafuta Pole Dini ya Africa in Kapenguria.

The Orange Democratic Movement party leader was also accompanied by Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, Tiaty Member of Parliament Kamket Kasait among other leaders.

When he arrived at the far-flung county, Raila was received by West Pokot Governor Prof John Lonyangapuo and other local leaders.

The fundraiser is conducted annually from 2012 on 3rd November to commemorate the day the church was granted registration by the government after many years of being regarded as an outlawed organization since the pre-colonial period.

Raila Odinga’s church function comes barely two weeks after he criticized Deputy President William Ruto for organising church harambees in different parts of the country.

Raila has been accusing Ruto of using corrupt money to conduct harambees in churches, a claim Ruto has been denying claiming “blessed is the hand that giveth than the one that taketh,”.

The Kenyan DAILY POST