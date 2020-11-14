Saturday, November 14a, 2020 – Former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) chairman, Mohamed Hatimy, is dead.

Hatimy died on Saturday morning at a Mombasa hospital where he was hospitalised after showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Hatimy was Mombasa County Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) chairman.

He was also a nominated ODM MCA.

ODM party leader, Raila Odinga sent condolences to the Hatimy family describing him as a true soldier of the Orange party.

“I’ve received with sadness news of the passing of long-serving @TheODMparty Mombasa County Chair Mohamed Hatimy. He was a dedicated leader in the realms of politics, sports, and business.

“May God grant his family strength at this difficult moment and may His Soul Rest in Peace,” tweeted Odinga.

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho also mourned Hatimy, describing him as a devoted husband and a dependable friend.

Joho praised Hatimy for his service to the county and diligence in his work whenever he was assigned a task.

