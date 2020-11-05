Thursday, November 5, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday suspended all political rallies for sixty 60 days over the surge of coronavirus cases in the country.

Addressing the nation at State House Nairobi, Uhuru said all political gatherings and rallies have been suspended because politicians are leading in the spread of the virus.

“All political gatherings and rallies are suspended for a period of 60 days with immediate effect.

“Anyone wishing to hold such meetings should do so in town halls and must observe all Covid protocols, including limiting the attendees to one-third seating capacity of the hall,” he stated.

Barely 24 hours after Uhuru made the pronouncement, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, ignored the President’s advice and went on to hold a meeting with governors in Nairobi.

During the meeting, Raila urged the governors to support the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report since it will increase money in all the 47 counties.

Here are photos of Raila Odinga having a meeting with governors.

