Monday, November 9, 2020 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga on Monday met pastoralists in Kenya where they pledged to support the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Report.

Speaking after the meeting, Garissa Township MP, Aden Duale said the pastoralist community gave the former Prime Minister their ‘irreducible minimums’ before supporting the document.

During the meeting, Raila Odinga agreed for consensus on the document to add some of the issues raised by the pastoralist community.

The former Majority leader said the pastoralist’s community leadership will soon appoint experts to work alongside the BBI team to make sure their issues are addressed.

Some of the issues raised by the pastoralist communities include strengthening of devolution through making the Senate the upper House, the establishment of the Livestock Authority, and the revision of the revenue sharing formula proposed by the BBI report.

Duale thanked Raiila Odinga for agreeing with what Deputy President William Ruto has been saying that the document needs a consensus to incorporate some issues affecting low cadre Kenyans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST