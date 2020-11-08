Sunday, November 8, 2020 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has congratulated United States President-Elect Joe Biden.

In a statement on Saturday, Raila Odinga said that he looks forward to working with Biden, who was a Democratic Party candidate after defeating incumbent President Donald Joseph Trump.

“Congratulations @JoeBiden for the journey of faith that has resulted in this victory for the Flag of the United States and the world. We look forward to joining hands to address global challenges like the coronavirus pandemic, slowed economies, democracy, and Climate Change. All the best,” Raila tweeted.

Raila’s tweet came at a time also Trump is threatening to mount a legal battle for what his lawyer Rudy Giuliani termed as fraudulent elections.

Giuliani, who is Trump’s personal lawyer said Biden stole elections in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, Wisconsin and Michigan states.

Already, Georgia’s Supreme Court has ordered a vote recount after Biden won the state which has been traditionally been won by Republicans since 1996.

