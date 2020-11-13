Friday November 13, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has said the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report is a done deal and collection of signatures will start next week.

Addressing journalists on Friday morning, Raila indicated that the exercise needs to be done as soon as possible, so that it can be handed to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

“We want that exercise done as quickly as possible so that the matter is handed to IEBC then we can move towards the next phase of a referendum.

“This matter should be concluded by the latest April next year,” Raila said.

Earlier in the week, Odinga stated that the document will not be scrutinized further, despite different stakeholders led by Deputy President William Ruto, insisting that the document should be amended to incorporate some issues facing Wanjiku.

Raila said what is remaining is only editorial work, that is being done by the BBI team led by Dr. Adams Oloo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST